UrduPoint.com

Japanese Insurers To Suspend Work With Companies Operating In Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Japanese Insurers to Suspend Work With Companies Operating in Russia - Reports

Japanese non-life insurance companies have suspended the signing of new contracts and the extension of existing agreements with Japanese firms operating in Russia due to anti-Russian sanctions, Japanese media reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Japanese non-life insurance companies have suspended the signing of new contracts and the extension of existing agreements with Japanese firms operating in Russia due to anti-Russian sanctions, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tokio Marine Nichido, among other insurance companies, will not renew existing contracts after their terms expire, the Kyodo news agency said. The decision has been dictated by issues in conducting financial transactions with Russia due to sanctions over Ukraine, according to the news.

If Japanese companies decide to continue their activities in Russia, they will need to enter new agreements with local property insurers, Kyodo said.

A survey released by Tokyo Shoko Research in March showed that about 200 Japanese companies engage in business in Russia, Kyodo reported.

Japan has imposed several sanctions against Russia due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Japan's sanctions list includes 101 Names and 130 organizations from Russia. On March 18, Japan imposed a ban on the export to Russia of about 300 products, luxury goods.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Tokyo Luhansk Donetsk Japan February March Media From

Recent Stories

Four gamblers, arms dealer arrested in separate ra ..

Four gamblers, arms dealer arrested in separate raids

30 seconds ago
 Arrangements, facilities at Ramzan bazaars reviewe ..

Arrangements, facilities at Ramzan bazaars reviewed

31 seconds ago
 Digitalization of MWMC to bring transparency; CEO

Digitalization of MWMC to bring transparency; CEO

33 seconds ago
 Step-brother shoots two sisters to death

Step-brother shoots two sisters to death

2 minutes ago
 Food dept foils wheat smuggling bid in Khanewal

Food dept foils wheat smuggling bid in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 More than 500 school buildings white washed during ..

More than 500 school buildings white washed during last 3 months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.