Japanese Insurers to Suspend Work With Companies Operating in Russia - Reports

Japanese non-life insurance companies have suspended the signing of new contracts and the extension of existing agreements with Japanese firms operating in Russia due to anti-Russian sanctions, Japanese media reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Japanese non-life insurance companies have suspended the signing of new contracts and the extension of existing agreements with Japanese firms operating in Russia due to anti-Russian sanctions, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Tokio Marine Nichido, among other insurance companies, will not renew existing contracts after their terms expire, the Kyodo news agency said. The decision has been dictated by issues in conducting financial transactions with Russia due to sanctions over Ukraine, according to the news.

If Japanese companies decide to continue their activities in Russia, they will need to enter new agreements with local property insurers, Kyodo said.

A survey released by Tokyo Shoko Research in March showed that about 200 Japanese companies engage in business in Russia, Kyodo reported.

Japan has imposed several sanctions against Russia due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Japan's sanctions list includes 101 Names and 130 organizations from Russia. On March 18, Japan imposed a ban on the export to Russia of about 300 products, luxury goods.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.