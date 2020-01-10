UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoing Tensions In Middle East - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Japanese, Iranian Defense Ministers Discuss Ongoing Tensions in Middle East - Reports

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami on Thursday, to discuss issues relating to the killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US attack, as well as safeguarding Japanese vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami on Thursday, to discuss issues relating to the killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a US attack, as well as safeguarding Japanese vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Hatami and Kono spoke for the first time since October and discussed the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US. Earlier on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated that Tokyo would make every effort to facilitate the de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Kono also notified Iran that a planned naval mission by the Self-Defense Forces due to take place in the Strait of Hormuz would still go ahead, the NHK broadcaster reported. Tokyo is seeking Iran's cooperation to ensure the safe passage of Japanese vessels, the broadcaster stated.

Tensions in the middle East have been heightened after Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed in the early hours of Friday by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that Tehran would retaliate against Washington and launched attacks on Wednesday against two US military bases in Iraq.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Iran Washington Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Tokyo Middle East October December Media Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

3 minutes ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says NATO Should Be Expanded to Include Midd ..

3 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights ..

3 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain optimistic for amendment in ..

8 minutes ago

US Pullout From Afghanistan Not Related to Peace P ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.