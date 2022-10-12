UrduPoint.com

Japanese Journalist Arrested In Myanmar Sentenced To 3 More Years In Prison - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Japanese Journalist Arrested in Myanmar Sentenced to 3 More Years in Prison - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Japanese journalist Toru Kubota, who was arrested in Myanmar earlier this year on sedition charges, was sentenced to three more years on Wednesday for the violation of immigration law while entering Myanmar, Japanese media reported, citing sources in the law enforcement.

Last week, Kubota was also sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of sedition and violation of Myanmar's law on telecommunications after he was detained by the police in July while recording protests against the military government on camera in Yangon, the Myanmar capital.

The journalist got another sentence for breaking visa rules, as he entered Myanmar using a tourist visa to Thailand, the Kyodo news agency reported. The prosecution said that Kubota had actively participated in the anti-government demonstrations and made contacts with protesters.

The Japanese government will continue to call on the Myanmar authorities to immediately release the journalist, according to the news agency.

Last year, another Japanese freelance journalist was arrested in Yangon, as he was suspected of spreading false information in his coverage of anti-government rallies in Myanmar. He was later released after a month-long efforts of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

In February 2021, the military grabbed power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism for transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Myanmar February July Visa Media Government

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

1 hour ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

1 hour ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

1 hour ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.