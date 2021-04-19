UrduPoint.com
Japanese Journalist Detained Earlier In Myanmar Suspected Of Spreading Fake News - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi, who was detained the night before in Myanmar's Yangon, is suspected of "spreading false information," Kyodo new agency reported on Monday, citing Japanese embassy officials.

Kitazumi, a former reporter for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business Daily, was detained by security forces on Sunday evening in his home in Yangon. According to the Japanese embassy, he was later moved to Insein prison in Yangon, where many political detainees are being held. The journalist is currently being investigated for allegedly spreading fake news in his reports on the country's protests that could be regarded as damaging the image of the ruling military, Kyodo said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stressed that the embassy is looking into Kitazumi's case and vouched to protect the Japanese citizens in Myanmar, Kyodo stated.

"We will do our best to protect Japanese nationals in the country," Suga was cited as saying by the news agency.

The Japanese government has condemned the arrest and demanded the release of the journalist.

"We are urging the Myanmar government to release the journalist as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

This is Kitazumi's second arrest in Myanmar this year. Previously, he was detained while covering a mass protest against the military government that came to power in the country on February 1, but was later released.

