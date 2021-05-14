UrduPoint.com
Japanese Journalist Detained In Myanmar Released, Set To Return Home - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Japanese Journalist Detained in Myanmar Released, Set to Return Home - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Japanese journalist Yuki Kitazumi, detained in Myanmar in mid-April over allegedly discrediting the country's military, has been released and is currently making preparation for his return home, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced on Friday.

On Thursday, the media reported that the charges against Kitazumi are expected to be dropped due to "cordial relations between Myanmar and Japan."

"We worked with Myanmar on an early release through various channels. As a result, the charges against him were dropped and his release was announced. Now the Japanese Embassy in Myanmar is preparing his return, collecting things in the apartment. He will return to his homeland as early as today," the minister said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs.

Kitazumi was detained in Myanmar's Yangon on suspicion of spreading false information while covering anti-government rallies and put in jail with other political prisoners. The journalist previously worked for the Tokyo-based Nikkei business Daily, but moved to Myanmar as a freelancer. He was has been detained once before, but later released.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained.

