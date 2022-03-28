UrduPoint.com

Japanese Justice Chief To Visit Poland This Week To Discuss Ukrainian Evacuees - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Japanese Justice Chief to Visit Poland This Week to Discuss Ukrainian Evacuees - Reports

Japanese Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa plans to fly to Poland on Friday at the earliest to discuss the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees, Japanese media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Japanese Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa plans to fly to Poland on Friday at the earliest to discuss the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees, Japanese media reported Monday.

The minister will be dispatched as an envoy by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Furukawa will reportedly meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and travel to the southeast Polish city of Rzeszow near the border with Ukraine to inspect a refugee camp.

He might bring some refugees and Japanese nationals wishing to go home with him on a return flight, the report said.

Japan has so far accepted 73 Ukrainians, most of whom have friends or family in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration said that more than 3.8 million people had been forced to flee Ukraine due to Russia's military operation, including 200,000 third-country nationals.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Rzeszow Luhansk Donetsk Poland Japan February Border Family Media Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM i ..

Opposition starts trembling as PML-Q supports PM in no-trust motion: Farrukh

41 seconds ago
 Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decrea ..

Number of Ukrainian Refugees Arriving in EU Decreases - EU

43 seconds ago
 Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek A ..

Canada's Indigenous Leaders Meet With Pope, Seek Apology for Children's Abuse - ..

45 seconds ago
 US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Nort ..

US Military Conducts Raid With Air Landing in Northern Syria - Reports

5 minutes ago
 One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate ..

One robber killed , another injured in 2 separate incidents

5 minutes ago
 UN chief appeals for 'immediate humanitarian cease ..

UN chief appeals for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Ukraine war

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>