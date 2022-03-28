Japanese Justice Chief to Visit Poland This Week to Discuss Ukrainian Evacuees - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Japanese Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa plans to fly to Poland on Friday at the earliest to discuss the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees, Japanese media reported Monday.

The minister will be dispatched as an envoy by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Furukawa will reportedly meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and travel to the southeast Polish city of Rzeszow near the border with Ukraine to inspect a refugee camp.

He might bring some refugees and Japanese nationals wishing to go home with him on a return flight, the report said.

Japan has so far accepted 73 Ukrainians, most of whom have friends or family in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

On Monday, the International Organization for Migration said that more than 3.8 million people had been forced to flee Ukraine due to Russia's military operation, including 200,000 third-country nationals.