MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori rebuffed the criticism of the country's justice system by Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of carmaker Nissan, and called it "abstract, unclear" and "baseless," Japanese state broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, at his first news conference after the stunning getaway from Japan, Ghosn defended his innocence and criticized the Japanese justice system, saying that he had fled political persecution, as Japanese prosecution coerced a confession from him. Ghosn said his lawyers had told him he faced a five-year-long legal battle in Japan, which, according to him, had more than a 99-percent conviction rate.

He also said he had been denied visits or calls from his wife for over a year despite respecting every condition of his bail.

According to Mori, Japanese prosecutors submit indictments only having enough evidence, which explains the high conviction rate.

She also insisted that Ghosn should face trial in Japan, where he conducted business activities.

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin turned up in Beirut on New Year's Eve after skipping bail in Tokyo where he was to be tried over alleged financial misconduct. Lebanon does not have an extradition deal with Japan.