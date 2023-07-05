Open Menu

Japanese Kidnapped By North Korea Urges Kishida To Meet With Kim Jong Un - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea Urges Kishida to Meet With Kim Jong Un - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) A 64-year-old Japanese woman, abducted to North Korea decades ago and then repatriated in 2002, urged Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to ensure that all kidnapped Japanese are reunited with their families, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

Last month, Kishida expressed his readiness to hold a meeting with the North Korean leader "as soon as possible" to discuss, among other things, one of the most pressing issues in the Japanese-North Korean ties ” Pyongyang's kidnappings of Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s. Tokyo has accused North Korea of kidnapping at least 17 Japanese citizens.

Five of those kidnapped were able to return to Japan following former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi's visits to North Korea in 2002 and 2004.

Hitomi Soga, one of the five Japanese who returned home in 2002, met with Kishida on Wednesday. Her 91-year-old mother is among those who are still waiting for the Japanese government to secure their return to homeland, the Kyodo news agency reported.

North Korea said eight of the Japanese citizens in its territory had died, but Japan considers the evidence of their deaths to be false and demands the extradition of all its citizens. Pyongyang also said that another four Japanese deemed kidnapped never arrived in North Korea.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kidnapping Died Tokyo Pyongyang Japan North Korea Kim Jong Women Media All Government

Recent Stories

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

19 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

23 minutes ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

1 hour ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

18 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

18 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

18 hours ago

More Stories From World