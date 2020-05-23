Japanese Land Forces' Drills Held With Reduced Force Over COVID-19 - Reports

The military exercises of Japan's land forces with the use of live ammunition the Fuji General Fire Exercise have been held with reduced force due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday

The drills take place every year at the Higashifuji training site in the prefecture of Shizuoka, with the participation of units deployed in other parts of the country.

This year, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities decided to limit the scale of the exercises, with the number of servicemen participating in the event being reduced from 2,600 to 1,800, the broadcaster reported.

The exercises focused on the defense of the remote islands, but the main part of the drills, namely, the operation of amphibious units and the landing operation, was broadcast since these units are located in other parts of the country, the NHK added.