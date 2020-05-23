UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Land Forces' Drills Held With Reduced Force Over COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:27 PM

Japanese Land Forces' Drills Held With Reduced Force Over COVID-19 - Reports

The military exercises of Japan's land forces with the use of live ammunition the Fuji General Fire Exercise have been held with reduced force due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The military exercises of Japan's land forces with the use of live ammunition the Fuji General Fire Exercise have been held with reduced force due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The drills take place every year at the Higashifuji training site in the prefecture of Shizuoka, with the participation of units deployed in other parts of the country.

This year, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities decided to limit the scale of the exercises, with the number of servicemen participating in the event being reduced from 2,600 to 1,800, the broadcaster reported.

The exercises focused on the defense of the remote islands, but the main part of the drills, namely, the operation of amphibious units and the landing operation, was broadcast since these units are located in other parts of the country, the NHK added.

Related Topics

Fire Shizuoka Japan SITE Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE mourns victims of Pakistani plane crash

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

2 hours ago

DNA samples of plane crash victims collected for i ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

2 hours ago

Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden Propose Own ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Government to Allocate Nearly $350Mln to S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.