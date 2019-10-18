UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit To Controversial Yasukuni Shrine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit to Controversial Yasukuni Shrine - Reports

A group of 98 Japanese lawmakers paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo, a place that other Asian nations regard as a symbol of Japan's militarist past, local media reported Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A group of 98 Japanese lawmakers paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo, a place that other Asian nations regard as a symbol of Japan's militarist past, local media reported Friday.

On Thursday, Japan's Minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories the Japanese name for the disputed Kuril islands Seiichi Eto became the first cabinet official in more than two and a half years to pay tribute to Japan's fallen soldiers at the controversial place of remembrance.

The shrine honors the 2.5 million Japanese soldiers who died fighting for the empire.

It has attracted controversy because it also lists the Names of over 1,000 war criminals, including 14 "Class A" war criminals this is a classification Japan gives for "crimes against peace" who were executed or given lengthy prison sentences.

Since entering office in 2012, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe only once visited the shrine in person, in 2013, calling the decision an anti-war gesture. The move has sparked protests in China and South Korea, and angered the United States, Japan's main ally. Since then, Abe has refrained from visiting the shrine, opting only to send ritual offerings.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Died Tokyo Japan South Korea United States Criminals Media From Cabinet Asia Million

Recent Stories

Model Courts dispose of 717 cases in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

EOBI serving 25,000 retired officials in Multan re ..

5 minutes ago

Despite having enough food, humanity risks hunger ..

5 minutes ago

Lampard unhappy with France over Kante injury

5 minutes ago

Macron says does not want further Brexit delay

9 minutes ago

Sudan peace talks resume after deadlock

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.