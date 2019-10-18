Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit to Controversial Yasukuni Shrine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A group of 98 Japanese lawmakers paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo, a place that other Asian nations regard as a symbol of Japan's militarist past, local media reported Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A group of 98 Japanese lawmakers paid a visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in central Tokyo , a place that other Asian nations regard as a symbol of Japan 's militarist past, local media reported Friday.

On Thursday, Japan's Minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories the Japanese name for the disputed Kuril islands Seiichi Eto became the first cabinet official in more than two and a half years to pay tribute to Japan's fallen soldiers at the controversial place of remembrance.

The shrine honors the 2.5 million Japanese soldiers who died fighting for the empire.

It has attracted controversy because it also lists the Names of over 1,000 war criminals, including 14 "Class A" war criminals this is a classification Japan gives for "crimes against peace" who were executed or given lengthy prison sentences.

Since entering office in 2012, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe only once visited the shrine in person, in 2013, calling the decision an anti-war gesture. The move has sparked protests in China and South Korea, and angered the United States, Japan's main ally. Since then, Abe has refrained from visiting the shrine, opting only to send ritual offerings.