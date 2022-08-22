Japanese Lawmakers Paying 3-Day Visit to Taipei - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Keiji Furuya and Minoru Kihara, have arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit to hold meetings with the island's leadership, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"A hearty welcome to Taiwan's longtime friends, @Furuya_keiji & @kihara_minoru. The visit of the members of Japan's House of Representatives shows our like-minded neighbor's staunch support in the face of recent provocation. We wish them a fruitful & rewarding 3-day stay," the ministry tweeted.

Furuya leads the parliamentary group on the development of relations between Tokyo and Taipei, while Kihara is the group's general secretary.

The Japanese delegation will meet with the Taiwanese top leadership, including leader Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.