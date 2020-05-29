(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) A number of Japanese lawmakers from the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are calling on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to review the invitation sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay a state visit to Japan amid the recent developments in Hong Kong.

Initially, Xi's visit to Japan was scheduled for April, but it was postponed due to the epidemiological situation in both countries. New dates for the visit have not yet been determined.

On Friday, lawmakers delivered a resolution to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, expressing concerns about the situation in Hong Kong and calling on the central government to "thoroughly examine" the option of withdrawing the invitation to Xi Jinping.

Tokyo's concerns emerged after the Chinese parliament passed a resolution earlier this week, under which the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will be in charge of developing a national security law banning secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong after last year's protests against amendments to extradition law.

The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership but has been met by a wave of protests in the city, as residents fear an infringement on their rights.

The proposed legislation is being criticized not only by Hong Kong residents but also abroad. The United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday issued a joint statement expressing concern over China's intention to impose a national security law in Hong Kong as being against the country's international obligations and called for a mutually-acceptable solution that would respect the region's autonomy.