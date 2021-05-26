UrduPoint.com
Japanese Maritime Safety Agency To Continue Questioning Crews Of Russian, Japanese Vessels

Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

Japanese Maritime Safety Agency to Continue Questioning Crews of Russian, Japanese Vessels

The Japanese Maritime Agency will continue questioning crews of Russia's Amur merchant ship and a Japanese vessel that collided on Wednesday, an employee of the agency told Sputnik

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Japanese Maritime Agency will continue questioning crews of Russia's Amur merchant ship and a Japanese vessel that collided on Wednesday, an employee of the agency told Sputnik.

Three crew members of the Japanese ship died following the accident.

"I cannot tell the details of the investigation, but in general I can say that we will continue to conduct surveys and inspections, we will conduct an investigation. The crews of both Japanese and Russian vessels are being questioned. If we do not listen to both sides, then we will not understand what the situation was. I cannot tell you the details of the further investigation, nor how long it will last," the agency's employee said.

He added that the case is currently being investigated "as an accident with a collision."

More Stories From World

