Japanese Media Report 25 People Still Missing After Saturday Landslide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

No contact has been established with 25 residents of Japan's Atami city five days after a devastating landslide, the NHK TV channel reported Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) No contact has been established with 25 residents of Japan's Atami city five days after a devastating landslide, the NHK tv channel reported Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, a powerful landslide descended in Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, causing the death of seven people and destroying almost 130 houses.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the region.