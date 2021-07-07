UrduPoint.com
Japanese Media Report 25 People Still Missing After Saturday Landslide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) No contact has been established with 25 residents of Japan's Atami city five days after a devastating landslide, the NHK tv channel reported Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, a powerful landslide descended in Atami in Shizuoka prefecture, causing the death of seven people and destroying almost 130 houses.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the region.

