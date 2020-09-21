UrduPoint.com
Japanese Meteorologists Say New Tropical Storm To Hit Southern Shores By Mid-Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Japanese Meteorologists Say New Tropical Storm to Hit Southern Shores by Mid-Week

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Japan has registered a new tropical storm, named Dolphin, expected to reach the country's southern shores by Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Monday.

The storm currently has a central pressure of 998 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of about 98 feet per second.

Earlier in the month, southwestern Japan was hit by the Haishen typhoon, which killed three people and injured about 120.

More Stories From World

