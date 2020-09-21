Japanese Meteorologists Say New Tropical Storm to Hit Southern Shores by Mid-Week

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Japan has registered a new tropical storm, named Dolphin, expected to reach the country's southern shores by Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced on Monday.

The storm currently has a central pressure of 998 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of about 98 feet per second.

Earlier in the month, southwestern Japan was hit by the Haishen typhoon, which killed three people and injured about 120.