UrduPoint.com

Japanese Military Commissions Study On Public Opinion Manipulation Using AI - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Japanese Military Commissions Study on Public Opinion Manipulation Using AI - Reports

The Japanese Defense Ministry instructed a consulting company to research whether public opinion could be manipulated with the use of artificial intelligence to promote the idea among the population that the country's defense is being strengthened, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government sources.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Japanese Defense Ministry instructed a consulting company to research whether public opinion could be manipulated with the use of artificial intelligence to promote the idea among the population that the country's defense is being strengthened, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government sources.

According to the Japanese news outlet, in October, through a competitive process, the government chose the Japanese department of an international consulting company to initiate the research, which is expected to start in 2023 and will last three years.

Last week, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly instructed his ministers to increase the country's five-year defense budget up to 43 trillion Yen ($318 billion) and raise the annual defense and other related budgets to 2% of the country's GDP by 2027.

Military spending for the fiscal year ending in March 2023 amounted to 5.4 trillion yen.

The defense ministry reportedly plans to boost the budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April 2023 to a record-high of 5.595 trillion yen, while some experts believe that defense spending will approach 6.5 trillion yen. The ministry aims to increase the budget in each subsequent fiscal year in order to eventually reach the mark of 2% of GDP, according to Kyodo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Company March April October Government Billion

Recent Stories

England team confident with performance on first d ..

England team confident with performance on first day, says Ben Duckett

2 minutes ago
 Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear C ..

Gulf States Urge Iran to Comply With Its Nuclear Commitments - Saudi Arabian Cro ..

2 minutes ago
 New F-35 Cockpit Computer Costs Soar by $680Mln Th ..

New F-35 Cockpit Computer Costs Soar by $680Mln Through Expenses, Delays - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Re ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup : Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma qualify for mai ..

2 minutes ago
 Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance

Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance

11 minutes ago
 Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 ..

Kristen Stewart to Lead International Jury at 2023 Berlinale - Organizers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.