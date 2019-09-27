Japanese Military to Stage Missile Interception Drill in Tokyo in October - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Japan plans to conduct a missile interception drill in early October media reported on Friday.

According to the national NHK broadcasting service, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) will deploy 15 vehicles with PAC3 missile interceptors to a Tokyo public park on October 9 to test missile interception procedures.

This will be the fourth ASDF drill conducted outside of Japanese military facilities.

The ASDF plans to stage similar drills in the future to reassure the Japanese people of their country's ability to intercept potential missiles from North Korea.

In recent months, Pyongyang has been conducting regular missile tests to showcase its military capabilities amid negotiations between Seoul and Washington.