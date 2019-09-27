UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Military To Stage Missile Interception Drill In Tokyo In October - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:16 PM

Japanese Military to Stage Missile Interception Drill in Tokyo in October - Reports

Japan plans to conduct a missile interception drill in early October, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Japan plans to conduct a missile interception drill in early October, media reported on Friday.

According to the national NHK broadcasting service, Japan's Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) will deploy 15 vehicles with PAC3 missile interceptors to a Tokyo public park on October 9 to test missile interception procedures.

This will be the fourth ASDF drill conducted outside of Japanese military facilities.

The ASDF plans to stage similar drills in the future to reassure the Japanese people of their country's ability to intercept potential missiles from North Korea.

In recent months, Pyongyang has been conducting regular missile tests to showcase its military capabilities amid negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

Related Topics

Washington Vehicles Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan North Korea October Media From

Recent Stories

Second ODI rescheduled for Monday

16 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Missile Firings In Nor ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore Police arrest 266 drug-peddlers in 6 days

43 seconds ago

Xingong Investment Group to set up Chinese medicin ..

45 seconds ago

Three drug peddlers held in Lodhran

52 seconds ago

3rd round of QAU trophy cricket tournament 2019-20 ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.