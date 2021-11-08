UrduPoint.com

Japanese Minister Says Capability To Launch F-35B Aircraft At Sea Vital For Defense

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

The capability to launch and land F-35B stealth fighters at sea is crucial to the security of Japan,Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Monday while inspecting the Izumo helicopter carrier which was upgraded for take-off of F-35Bs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The capability to launch and land F-35B stealth fighters at sea is crucial to the security of Japan,Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Monday while inspecting the Izumo helicopter carrier which was upgraded for take-off of F-35Bs.

"It is absolutely necessary that we are capable of launching and landing F-35Bs at sea in order to successfully carry out defense policy, so that we can deal with the new security environment and be prepared to defend our territory, which includes a wide area in the Pacific Ocean," Kishi was quoted as saying by the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

The ship's deck, which was made more heat-resistant to endure high temperatures emitted by F-35B fighters during a short landing or a vertical takeoff, has already been tested by US planes in October.

Japan plans to purchase 42 F-35B fighters and put them into operation from 2024. For these purposes, the government has decided to upgrade two Izumo-class helicopter carriers, essentially turning them into aircraft carriers.

