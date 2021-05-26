Japanese Ministry Loses 76,000 Email Addresses in Government Data Breach - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Hackers have stolen at least 76,000 email addresses from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in a government data leak, NHK reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Hackers have stolen at least 76,000 email addresses from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in a government data leak, NHK reported on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, criminals used the ProjectWEB information-sharing software.

The land, infrastructure and transport ministry announced that 76,000 email addresses belonging to its employees and business partners, as well as data on its mail internet setting, had been stolen.

The cybersecurity center itself reported some information system data stolen.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu told reporters that there was no confirmed damage to the center's system and that its operation had not been compromised.

Meanwhile, the software company suspended the software's service to look into the scope of the attack.

Fujitsu's ProjectWEB is widely used by Japanese government agencies and private companies.

