Japanese Minority Government Approves $252B Economic Package
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Japan’s minority government on Friday approved an economic stimulus package of 39 trillion Yen ($252 billion) amid inflation and compromises with resurgent opposition.
The coalition government of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, led by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), "pledged to boost disposable incomes by raising the tax-free salary threshold," the Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.
However, the LDP-Komeito minority government is short of numbers in the lower house of the parliament where it requires the support of 12 more lawmakers to pass the 233 threshold to pass the economic stimulus bill.
It is the first time since 2009 that the LDP lost its parliamentary majority in general elections held last month.
Ishiba is eyeing support from the opposition Democratic Party for the People's (DPP) after accepting its demand to raise the tax-free income threshold, as well as to consider cutting gasoline taxes.
The DPP has 28 lawmakers which can help LDP-Komeito to sail through the parliament easily.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
Civil Defense Warns of Thunderstorms in Several Saudi Regions1 minute ago
-
London police conduct 'controlled explosion' outside US embassy11 minutes ago
-
China open to dialogue, cooperation with U.S. to promote steady economic relations: official11 minutes ago
-
South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a national disaster11 minutes ago
-
Declaration on vocational education adopted in Tianjin by 32 countries21 minutes ago
-
China's Guangzhou cuts taxes on larger home sales21 minutes ago
-
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager still addicted to winning21 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test31 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to visit China31 minutes ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test41 minutes ago
-
Japan government approves $140bn stimulus51 minutes ago
-
One man killed, one injured in Australian helicopter crash1 hour ago