Japanese National Expelled From Russia for Attempt to Obtain Secret Materials - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A Japanese national has been expelled from Russia for an attempt to obtain secret materials, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"On December 25, 2019, a Japanese citizen trying to obtain classified materials about Russia's military potential in the Far East was detained by Russian law enforcement officers in Vladivostok. The Russian side officially warned the detained Japanese citizen about the inadmissibility of actions that create the conditions for committing a crime under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code, he was given 72 hours to leave the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

It said that the following day, the Japanese national, who was in Russia on a journalist visa, had left for his homeland.

"The minister-counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and was handed a note of protest in connection with the unlawful actions of the Japanese citizen," the ministry said.

