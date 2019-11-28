UrduPoint.com
Japanese National Security Council Convenes To Discuss North Korea's Launches - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:18 PM

The Japanese National Security Council has conducted a meeting to discuss North Korea's most recent missile launches, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, pledging to ensure safety of the Japanese people

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Japanese National Security Council has conducted a meeting to discuss North Korea's most recent missile launches, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday, pledging to ensure safety of the Japanese people.

"This is a significant challenge for the global community. We have just held a meeting of the National Security Council.

We will maintain close contact with the United States and South Korea, and the whole international community, and will do everything possible to ensure people's safety," Abe told reporters.

The Kyodo news agency reported earlier in the day that North Korea had launched two projectiles resembling ballistic missiles, which had most likely landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, the South Korean military said that two "unidentified projectiles" had been fired toward the Sea of Japan.

