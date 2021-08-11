UrduPoint.com

Japanese Nationwide Coronavirus Tally Exceeds Record 15,800 Cases Over Past Day - Reports

The number of new coronavirus infections per day in Japan has hit a new record high, rising above 15,800 fresh cases over the past 24 hours, media reported

The previous highest rate was confirmed during the Olympic Games in Tokyo on August 7, standing at 15,753 fresh infections.

As of Wednesday, 4,200 new infections were confirmed in Tokyo, 1,565 in Kanagawa, 1,490 in Osaka, 1,227 in Saitama, and others, with a countrywide total climbing to 15,813 new coronavirus cases, according to the JapanToday media outlet.

The death toll stood at 18, it added. Overall, the total cumulative of coronavirus infections in the country has exceeded 1,7 million, with the death toll standing at over 15,300.

The Japanese government has boosted strict health measures in a number of areas across the country amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

