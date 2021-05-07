Japanese Naval Forces' Trawler Collides With Fishing Boat Near Saga Prefecture - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:20 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Japan's naval self-defense force trawler has collided with a fishing vessel near the country's southwesternmost prefecture of Saga, the NTV broadcaster reported on Friday.
No casualties and fuel leaks have been reported as a result of the incident so far, the broadcaster said.
The causes of the collision are yet to be established.