Japanese Naval Security Service Reports Missile Launch From North Korea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

Japanese Naval Security Service Reports Missile Launch From North Korea

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Japanese naval security service has registered a new missile launch from North Korea, adding that the missile has fallen into the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

The South Korean military reported earlier in the day an "unidentified projectile" launch by Pyongyang.

"A launch, of a missile presumably, has been conducted from the area of North Korea," the security service said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

"The missile has fallen into the Sea of Japan, most likely outside Japan's exclusive economic zone," it added.

The service has called on sea vessels to exercise cautiousness.

