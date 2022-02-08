Japanese Navy Says Trained With US Marines in East China Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a four-day exercise with the US navy in the East China Sea to boost the joint deterrence capabilities.

"(On) 4-7 FEB, JS KONGO and P-3C patrol aircraft (of Japan) conducted a Bilateral Exercise with (US Navy) including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln at East China Sea and West Pacific to strengthen the capability of Japan-U.S. Alliance for effective deterrence and response," the JMSDF tweeted.

According to the statement from the Japanese command, the participants took all the necessary precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

In recent years, Japan and the United States have been increasing military cooperation in the region due to Beijing's activities in the region, especially due to the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.