UrduPoint.com

Japanese Navy Says Trained With US Marines In East China Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Japanese Navy Says Trained With US Marines in East China Sea

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a four-day exercise with the US navy in the East China Sea to boost the joint deterrence capabilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a four-day exercise with the US navy in the East China Sea to boost the joint deterrence capabilities.

"(On) 4-7 FEB, JS KONGO and P-3C patrol aircraft (of Japan) conducted a Bilateral Exercise with (US Navy) including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln at East China Sea and West Pacific to strengthen the capability of Japan-U.S. Alliance for effective deterrence and response," the JMSDF tweeted.

According to the statement from the Japanese command, the participants took all the necessary precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

In recent years, Japan and the United States have been increasing military cooperation in the region due to Beijing's activities in the region, especially due to the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.

Related Topics

China Lincoln Beijing Alliance Japan United States February All From

Recent Stories

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to pro ..

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to projects in FESCO region'

12 seconds ago
 Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Deli ..

Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Delivery of F-16 Fighters

14 seconds ago
 SIDB decides action against unutilized industrial ..

SIDB decides action against unutilized industrial plots

1 minute ago
 Regional peace must for mutual trade among Pak-Afg ..

Regional peace must for mutual trade among Pak-Afganistan&Iran: Mushtaq Ghani

1 minute ago
 Top bureaucrats discuss south Punjab uplift in vir ..

Top bureaucrats discuss south Punjab uplift in virtual conference

1 minute ago
 AJK govt decides to provide free LPG cylinders to ..

AJK govt decides to provide free LPG cylinders to prevent deforestation

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>