Japanese Nikkei Stock Index Marks Biggest Annual Decline Since 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Japanese 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell by 9.2% in 2022, trading at its lowest level since December 2018, according to trading data.

On Friday, the final trading day of the year, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell by a symbolic 0.

04% from the day before to 26,083.5 points. In just a month, the Japanese stock index lost 6.7%, while in the fourth quarter of the year it increased by 0.6%.

The Nikkei 225 has been calculated by The Nikkei newspaper since 1950. The Nikkei reflects the performance of 225 top Japanese publicly owned companies.