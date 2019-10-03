UrduPoint.com
Japanese, North Korean Physicians Agree On Health Care Technology Exchanges - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:32 PM

A senior official of the Japan Medical Association said Thursday after a trip to Pyongyang that he had negotiated health care technology exchanges with North Korea's counterparts, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) A senior official of the Japan Medical Association said Thursday after a trip to Pyongyang that he had negotiated health care technology exchanges with North Korea's counterparts, media said.

Mitsuaki Maseki, a chairman at the Japanese medical organization, was cited as saying by the Kyodo news agency that his association was considering what kind of medical aid it could provide to North Korea.

He told reporters, during a stop in Beijing on the way home, that he had visited four medical facilities, such as the main maternity hospital, in Pyongyang together with a group of former Japanese lawmakers.

The organization of North Korea's physicians also wants to enter the World Medical Association, Maseki added.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly and without success offered North Korea bilateral talks. That could change as Japan is growing apart with South Korea over wartime forced labor.

