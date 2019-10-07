Japanese, North Korean Vessels Collide in Sea of Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A Japanese patrol vessel and a North Korean fishing boat collided on Monday in the Sea of Japan near one of the best fishing grounds in the area, media reported.

According to NHK broadcaster, the North Korean vessel started to sink after the collision and about 20 people got into the water.

The incident took place about 180 miles from the Noto peninsula within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japan's Coast Guard and Fisheries Agency have sent patrol ships to the area to deter illegal fishing, the broadcaster said.

Japan and North Korea do not have diplomatic relations.