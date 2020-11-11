Japanese Nuclear Reactor Damaged in 2011 Disaster Gets Final Go-Ahead to Restart - Reports

A nuclear reactor in the Japanese prefecture of Miyagi that has been dormant since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster received its final approval for a restart by local authorities, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) A nuclear reactor in the Japanese prefecture of Miyagi that has been dormant since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster received its final approval for a restart by local authorities, media reported.

It is important to note that this is not the Fukushima reactor which became the center of a nuclear disaster following the Great East Japan Earthquake.

According to the Kyodo news agency, this clears the final hurdle for the Tohoku Electric Power Company to restart the nuclear power plant to supply power to the nearby city of Ishinomaki and the surrounding region.

Late last month, the regional Miyagi Prefectural Assembly approved the restart of the plant after a six-year safety assessment that deemed the reactor up to code was concluded in February, the agency reported.

This left the final say to the municipal authorities to grant a go-ahead for the project, who did so despite some local opposition voiced since the reactor looks to provide the northeastern region with an abundance of energy and aid the local economy.