UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Nuclear Regulator Publishes Fresh Report On 2011 Fukushima Disaster - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Japanese Nuclear Regulator Publishes Fresh Report on 2011 Fukushima Disaster - Reports

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has published a fresh report on the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster ahead of the 10th anniversary of the event, noting that the hydrogen explosions that took place in three reactor buildings may have been caused during the venting of gas from containment vessels, the NHK broadcaster reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has published a fresh report on the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster ahead of the 10th anniversary of the event, noting that the hydrogen explosions that took place in three reactor buildings may have been caused during the venting of gas from containment vessels, the NHK broadcaster reports.

In the 326-page report, the regulator stated that workers attempted to vent the containment vessels of reactors three and one, only for the gas to flow in the wrong direction, the broadcaster stated.

The NRA stated that it could not rule out the possibility that the incorrect airflow may have triggered the explosions, the broadcaster stated.

Many of the events that took place during the disaster are still unexplained and require further investigation, the regulator was cited by the broadcaster as saying.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant was heavily damaged after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean triggered a massive tsunami that hit the facility on March 11, 2011. Three of the plant's nuclear reactors melted down in the incident, which was the second-worst nuclear accident in history.

Decommissioning works are ongoing at the site of the disaster, although the Japanese government's proposals to dispose of radioactive water from the plant have raised alarm in China and South Korea.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Earthquake Water China Nuclear Fukushima Japan South Korea SITE March May Gas Event From Government

Recent Stories

SEDD permits ‘Cosmetic’ activity for ‘Eitima ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory detects rare sequ ..

16 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,407

16 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

Criteria being developed for Covid-19 vaccination: ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary directs for chalking out plan to c ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.