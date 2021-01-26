Japanese Nuclear Regulator Publishes Fresh Report on 2011 Fukushima Disaster - Reports

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has published a fresh report on the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster ahead of the 10th anniversary of the event, noting that the hydrogen explosions that took place in three reactor buildings may have been caused during the venting of gas from containment vessels, the NHK broadcaster reports

In the 326-page report, the regulator stated that workers attempted to vent the containment vessels of reactors three and one, only for the gas to flow in the wrong direction, the broadcaster stated.

The NRA stated that it could not rule out the possibility that the incorrect airflow may have triggered the explosions, the broadcaster stated.

Many of the events that took place during the disaster are still unexplained and require further investigation, the regulator was cited by the broadcaster as saying.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant was heavily damaged after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean triggered a massive tsunami that hit the facility on March 11, 2011. Three of the plant's nuclear reactors melted down in the incident, which was the second-worst nuclear accident in history.

Decommissioning works are ongoing at the site of the disaster, although the Japanese government's proposals to dispose of radioactive water from the plant have raised alarm in China and South Korea.