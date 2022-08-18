Japanese Opposition Calls for Extraordinary Parliamentary Session - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Japanese opposition on Thursday called for an extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss pressing issues, including ties between some politicians from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the scandalous religious organization Unification Church, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The Unification Church has come into spotlight after the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July, deepening scrutiny of the ruling party's relationship with the controversial religious group.

According to the news agency, representatives from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Communist Party of Japan, Reiwa Shinsengumi Party and People's Democratic Party have unanimously decided to send a formal request for an extraordinary session of the parliament.

The meeting, if it takes place, will focus on links between the ruling party officials and the Unification Church, the media outlet reported. The Japanese opposition also plans to discuss issues related to COVID-19 measures, ways to counter rising food and energy prices, Kyodo added.

Abe was attacked in the Japanese city of Nara on July 8 during a campaign speech.

His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). According to the Japanese police, Abe was conscious after being wounded, but then, during transportation to a hospital, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.

The killer said that his mother had joined a religious group known as the Unification Church of Sun Myung Moon. She had allegedly gone bankrupt, destroying the family, after donating large sums to the group. The donations totaled 100 million Yen ($1,000,000 at the time) from the sale of land and property. Last year, Abe sent a welcome message to an organization connected to the Unification Church, which, according to the killer, made the former prime minister connected to the religious group. The Church however denies any connection with Abe, saying he had not been a member and had made no donations.