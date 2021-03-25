UrduPoint.com
Japanese Owner Says Facing 'extreme Difficulty' Refloating Ship Stuck In Suez Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

Japanese owner says facing 'extreme difficulty' refloating ship stuck in Suez Canal

Japanese ship-leasing firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha said Thursday it owned the giant container vessel stuck in the Suez Canal and was facing "extreme difficulty" trying to refloat it

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Japanese ship-leasing firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha said Thursday it owned the giant container vessel stuck in the Suez Canal and was facing "extreme difficulty" trying to refloat it.

"In co-operation with local authorities and Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, a vessel management company, we are trying to refloat (the ship), but we are facing extreme difficulty," Shoei Kisen Kaisha said in a statement on its website.

"We sincerely apologise for causing a great deal of worry to ships in the Suez Canal and those planning to go through the canal," it said, adding that no crew injuries or oil leaks had been detected on the MV Ever Given.

