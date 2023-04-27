UrduPoint.com

Japanese Parliament Approves Bill To Extend Operation Of NPPs Beyond 60 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Japanese Parliament Approves Bill to Extend Operation of NPPs Beyond 60 Years

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The lower house of the Japanese parliament, the House of Representatives, approved by a majority of votes on Thursday a bill extending the operation of a nuclear power plant (NPP) beyond 60 years.

A broadcast of the plenary session of the House of Representatives is available on its website.

The bill will be submitted to the upper house of the parliament for consideration.

The Japanese government wants to increase the use of NPPs as part of its plan for the transition to green energy. In February, the country's nuclear energy control committee approved the proposal of the authorities to use the plants for more than 60 years.

However, the proposal also provides for a number of requirements that must be met in order to pass the law. In particular, NPPs after 30 years of operation must undergo safety and equipment checks every 10 years.

Related Topics

Parliament Nuclear February Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

30 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

31 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.