Japanese Parliament Approves Bill to Extend Operation of NPPs Beyond 60 Years

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The lower house of the Japanese parliament, the House of Representatives, approved by a majority of votes on Thursday a bill extending the operation of a nuclear power plant (NPP) beyond 60 years.

A broadcast of the plenary session of the House of Representatives is available on its website.

The bill will be submitted to the upper house of the parliament for consideration.

The Japanese government wants to increase the use of NPPs as part of its plan for the transition to green energy. In February, the country's nuclear energy control committee approved the proposal of the authorities to use the plants for more than 60 years.

However, the proposal also provides for a number of requirements that must be met in order to pass the law. In particular, NPPs after 30 years of operation must undergo safety and equipment checks every 10 years.