Japanese Parliament Expected To Vote On New Prime Minister On September 16 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Japanese parliament is expected to vote on the new prime minister on September 16, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The vote will take place at an extraordinary session, which is supposed to last until September 18, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to vote on a new leader on September 14. The new president will replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who announced Friday he would resign due to health issues.

