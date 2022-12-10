Japanese Parliament Lifts 100-Day Remarriage Ban for Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022)

Under the provision, adopted over 120 years ago, the new spouse of a remarried woman could not assume paternity over a child born within 300 days from her divorce, with the previous partner legally recognized as the father. The controversial rule drew sharp public criticism and prompted many divorced women not to log their children in family registers, leading to problems with children accessing healthcare and education.

Furthermore, women had to wait for half a year after their divorce to tie the knot again. The waiting period was cut to 100 days in 2016, with the possibility of bypassing it altogether if a woman could prove that she was not pregnant at the time of her divorce.

According to the revised provisions, which will come into effect within 18 months of their promulgation, the former spouse will only be recognized as the father of a child if a woman is not remarried at the time of childbirth.

Women now can also apply for a "refusal to register paternity," an option formerly reserved to men. Moreover, the deadline for filing such an application will be three years from the date of birth notification, making it possible to challenge paternity even for those children born a year and a half before the amendments were enacted.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also announced during a press conference that the baseline maternity allowance paid by the government will be increased from 420,000 Yen ($3,070) to 500,000 yen.