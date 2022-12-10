UrduPoint.com

Japanese Parliament Lifts 100-Day Remarriage Ban For Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Japanese Parliament Lifts 100-Day Remarriage Ban for Women

The Japanese parliament has passed amendments to the country's Civil Code, scrapping the 100-day remarriage ban for women and allowing the new husband to assume paternity of children born within 300 days after the divorce.

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Japanese parliament has passed amendments to the country's Civil Code, scrapping the 100-day remarriage ban for women and allowing the new husband to assume paternity of children born within 300 days after the divorce.

Under the provision, adopted over 120 years ago, the new spouse of a remarried woman could not assume paternity over a child born within 300 days from her divorce, with the previous partner legally recognized as the father. The controversial rule drew sharp public criticism and prompted many divorced women not to log their children in family registers, leading to problems with children accessing healthcare and education.

Furthermore, women had to wait for half a year after their divorce to tie the knot again. The waiting period was cut to 100 days in 2016, with the possibility of bypassing it altogether if a woman could prove that she was not pregnant at the time of her divorce.

According to the revised provisions, which will come into effect within 18 months of their promulgation, the former spouse will only be recognized as the father of a child if a woman is not remarried at the time of childbirth.

Women now can also apply for a "refusal to register paternity," an option formerly reserved to men. Moreover, the deadline for filing such an application will be three years from the date of birth notification, making it possible to challenge paternity even for those children born a year and a half before the amendments were enacted.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also announced during a press conference that the baseline maternity allowance paid by the government will be increased from 420,000 Yen ($3,070) to 500,000 yen.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Parliament Divorce Women 2016 Family From Government

Recent Stories

ECP finalizes arrangements for LG polls in Balochi ..

ECP finalizes arrangements for LG polls in Balochistan

28 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of tribal journalists to be remembered: ..

Sacrifices of tribal journalists to be remembered: KP Governor

33 minutes ago
 Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Pun ..

Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Punjab vice chairman

33 minutes ago
 Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates new ICU ward at DHQ

Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates new ICU ward at DHQ

33 minutes ago
 Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Invol ..

Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Involved in Poisoning of Navalny - ..

38 minutes ago
 Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murder ..

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.