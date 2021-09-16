Japanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on October 4 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Japanese parliament may convene for an extraordinary session to elect the new prime minister on October 4, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

On September 3, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which means that he will leave the post of the prime minister as well.

"On September 29, the Liberal Democratic Party will elect its head. Prime Minister Suga said that he would not take part in the voting. Currently, the government is discussing a possibility to hold an extraordinary session of the parliament to elect the prime minister on October 4," Kato said at a press conference.