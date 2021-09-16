UrduPoint.com

Japanese Parliament May Convene To Elect New Prime Minister On October 4 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Japanese Parliament May Convene to Elect New Prime Minister on October 4 - Official

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Japanese parliament may convene for an extraordinary session to elect the new prime minister on October 4, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

On September 3, incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which means that he will leave the post of the prime minister as well.

"On September 29, the Liberal Democratic Party will elect its head. Prime Minister Suga said that he would not take part in the voting. Currently, the government is discussing a possibility to hold an extraordinary session of the parliament to elect the prime minister on October 4," Kato said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament May September October Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

46 minutes ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

8 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

9 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

9 hours ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

9 hours ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.