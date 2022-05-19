UrduPoint.com

Japanese Parliament Passes Bill To Increase Support For Vulnerable Women - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Japanese Parliament Passes Bill to Increase Support for Vulnerable Women - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Japanese lawmakers have passed a bill providing for increased support and welfare for vulnerable women, including those living in poverty or exposed to domestic violence and sexual abuse, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the decision was prompted by the opinion of various advocacy groups, which claim that the existing legislation based primarily on the 1956 anti-prostitution law is ill-suited to present-day realities.

In particular, Japanese women more frequently encounter such problems as poverty, sexual assault, physical and psychological abuse and depression, with suicide incidence also rising. In addition, violence against women has become even more prevalent worldwide in recent years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, since many people have had to stay at home and suffer from abusers without any chance of escaping, Kyodo noted.

The new law is aimed at developing measures to protect disadvantaged women and provide them with the necessary employment and housing assistance in coordination with human rights organizations and non-governmental groups, the outlet said.

Japanese lawmakers also plan to revise provisions of the anti-prostitution law on counseling and shelters for women and to include them into the new legislation, the reports said.

The law is expected to go into effect in April 2024.

Related Topics

Suicide April Women Media From Housing Employment Depression

Recent Stories

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posti ..

CJP expresses serious concerns over transfer-posting in high profile cases

25 minutes ago
 Quality seeds play key role in boosting agricultur ..

Quality seeds play key role in boosting agriculture production: Shahzad Malik

15 minutes ago
 Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed A ..

Acting Governor pays condolence visit to Mohmmed Aslam Qazi

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to ..

Pakistan eying podium finish at Asia Hockey Cup to secure World Cup berth

15 minutes ago
 British Airways owner orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jet ..

British Airways owner orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets

15 minutes ago
 CM denounces killing of SHO Shahpur

CM denounces killing of SHO Shahpur

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.