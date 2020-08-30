TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The Japanese parliament will hold an emergency meeting in mid-September to vote on the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, media said Sunday, citing sources in the government.

Abe's abrupt resignation this week triggered a leadership race in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which holds a majority in the legislature.

The LDP will reportedly vote on a new leader on September 14.

The parliament is expected to install the president of the governing party as the prime minister at a session on September 17, according to the Kyodo news agency reported that cited the sources.