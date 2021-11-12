Japanese Parliament to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Budget on December 6 - Reports

The Japanese parliament will meet for an extraordinary session on December 6 to vote on a government-proposed supplementary budget, media said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Japanese parliament will meet for an extraordinary session on December 6 to vote on a government-proposed supplementary budget, media said.

The extra budget for fiscal year 2021 will finance a generous economic stimulus package worth 40 trillion Yen ($350 billion), the Kyodo news agency cited sources as saying on Friday.

The government of recently reelected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to agree COVID-19 relief measures on November 19 and pass them through parliament by the end of the year.

The parliament held a special session for three days from Wednesday to have Kishida reappointed as premier following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's victory in the October 31 polls.

The session's reopening was announced officially by Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Friday, the day it closed, prompting the opposition to accuse the LDP of slighting the reigning monarch.