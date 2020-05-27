Japanese Police Arrest Suspect That Confessed to Deadly Anime Studio Arson Attack- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Japanese police have arrested Shinji Aoba, the lead suspect in an arson attack at the Kyoto Animation studio that killed 36 people in July, domestic media reports on Wednesday, adding that that accused has confessed to the crime.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Aoba, a 42-year-old male, suffered severe burns during the incident, and police were forced to wait 10 months before arresting him while he received treatment in hospital. The suspect's arrest was also delayed by the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak, the agency reported.

"His condition is improving and there is a risk of escape or destruction of evidence," the agency quoted a leading Kyoto police official as saying.

The suspect was arrested on charges including murder and arson, after the attack on the animation studio killed 36 people and injured another 33, the agency reported.

"We have nothing to say to the suspect ... Our fellow workers whose lives were lost will never come back and the wounds of our colleagues will never be healed," the Kyoto Animation studio said in a statement, as quoted by the agency.

During the arrest, Aoba was carried on a stretcher and was reportedly seen with severe burn marks on his face and arms, the agency stated.

Kyoto police stated that the suspect confessed to the attack, saying that he wanted to kill as many people as possible, the agency reported.

The attack, which took place on July 18, is one of Japan's largest-ever murder cases. Aoba, who is claimed to have said that the studio stole a novel from him, entered the animation studio, poured gasoline on the floor and set the premises alight.

Kyoto Animation is one of the most well-known animation studios in Japan and the incident sent shockwaves throughout the world. Apple CEO Tim Cook called the attack a tragedy, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his sympathies to the victims and their families.

The studio has held an annual award to uncover new stories since 2009, although the most recent edition, initially scheduled to take place this past August, was canceled in the aftermath of the arson attack.