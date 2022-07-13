Japanese Police Chief Admits Task to Protect Shinzo Abe Failed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) In connection with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Itaru Nakamura, head of the Japanese general police department, admitted on Wednesday that the task of protecting a high-ranking politician had not been completed.

"We are deeply concerned that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed, the police did not fulfill their task of providing security. As a policeman, I regret this. Given such a difficult outcome, we understand that the problem is not only in the actions of the police on the spot; my responsibility is also great as the head of the police department, which should manage all the police in the regions," Nakamura said.

At the same time, Nakamura expressed his intention to continue his activities in this post, so that "this would not happen again."

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.