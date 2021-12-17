Japanese Police Confirm 24 People Dead in Clinic Fire in Osaka - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Japanese police confirmed on Friday that 24 people have died during the clinic fire in the city of Osaka, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The fire started earlier on Friday in a clinic located in Osaka and was put out after burning across about 20 square meters (215 square feet).

Japanese police suspected arson after a witness said that the fire started after a 60-year-old man dispersed liquid from a paper bag.

Earlier reports indicated that 28 people were injured in the fire - 17 man and 11 women - with 27 of them in critical condition. Later, 19 of those were reported dead.