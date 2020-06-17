Japanese Police Investigate Unidentified Flying Object Seen Over City of Sendai - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Law enforcement officers in Japan are investigating the origins of an unidentified white flying object that was seen above the city of Sendai in the country's northeastern Miyagi prefecture, the NHK broadcaster reports on Wednesday.

The broadcaster provided video footage that captured the object flying at an altitude of more than 4,900 feet.

Numerous residents in Miyagi prefecture reportedly got in contact with the police regarding the object.

Law enforcement officers contacted the Japanese Transport Ministry and the Meteorological Agency as part of the ongoing investigation into the flying object, the broadcaster stated, adding that the local authorities received no applications to fly a drone above the city.

The flying craft is believed to resemble a drone and has two propellers, the broadcaster reported.