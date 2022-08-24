UrduPoint.com

Japanese Police Request Indictment Of Man Who Threatened Death To Prime Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Japanese Police Request Indictment of Man Who Threatened Death to Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Japanese police have asked prosecutors to indict a local man for tweeting posts that can be interpreted as a threat to assassinate Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese public has been divided lately over whether or not a state funeral should be held for slain Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month.

"If a state funeral is implemented, Kishida will be next," one tweet read, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Another tweet said, "it's time to start making handmade guns," in an apparent reference to Abe's assassin who used a homemade weapon.

The alarming tweets posted on July 14 were reported to the police by an internet user. The Metropolitan Police Department referred the case to the prosecutor's office and said that police resources were wasted in response to what were in fact unfounded threats whose author must be indicted, according to the report.

The man, a 48-year-old resident of Chiba Prefecture's city of Narashino, has confessed to the charges.

He told investigators that the government should spend taxpayers' money on tackling COVID-19 and helping the poor instead of holding a state funeral for the late Japanese prime minister, the news agency said.

A nationwide telephone poll conducted by Kyodo on August 10-11 showed that Kishida's intention to hold a state funeral for Abe due to his record eight years and eight months as prime minister, as well as his significant recognition in the international community, was opposed by 56% of those surveyed, while 42.5% were in favor of holding the ceremony. It is scheduled to take place at a Tokyo arena on September 27.

Abe, 67, was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). The attacker told investigators that he decided to carry out the assassination because of Abe's alleged ties to a religious sect that he claimed had bankrupted his mother. The group has denied having had anything to do with the former prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet Police Poor Man Tokyo Nara Money July August September Media From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.