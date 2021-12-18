Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Japanese police suspect a male patient of setting ablaze a mental clinic in the city of Osaka, with the resulting fire claiming 24 lives, Japan's Kyodo news agency said Saturday, citing investigative sources.

The man is reported to be in a serious condition now.

He was hospitalized on Friday among other 27 people injured in the fire that broke out in the clinic and was extinguished after burning across about 20 square meters (215 square feet).

The 61-year old is believed to have brought an inflammable liquid in a paper bag and ignited it early Friday, the sources said.

Police qualify the case as murder and arson and are trying now to identify 24 casualties.