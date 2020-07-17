Japanese Police to Ban Yakuza Clan From Handing Out Halloween Sweets to Children - Reports

Police in Japan's western city of Kobe are mulling a ban on the country's largest yakuza clan from its annual tradition of handing out Halloween sweets to local children, the Japanese media reported on Friday

According to the Asahi Shinbun newspaper, police will submit a bill banning gangsters from giving money and goods to children under 18 to the prefectural assembly in September.

The move is reportedly driven by suspicion of a turf war between Japan's largest yakuza syndicate, the Yamaguchi-gumi clan, and a local crime group that broke away from it.

If the bill is passed, the regulation would ban yakuza from letting children into their premises and contacting them, while also stipulating up to six months in jail or a maximum fine of 500,000 Yen ($4,665) for repeated offenders.