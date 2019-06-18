UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Prefectures Yamagata, Niigata Suffer Partial Blackouts After Earthquake - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

Japanese Prefectures Yamagata, Niigata Suffer Partial Blackouts After Earthquake - Reports

Some parts of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures suffered partial power failure on Tuesday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the NHK broadcaster reported citing the Tohoku Electric Power

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Some parts of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures suffered partial power failure on Tuesday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the NHK broadcaster reported citing the Tohoku Electric Power.

According to the broadcaster, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which was hit by the quake, has been halted.

No anomalies have been confirmed at nuclear power plants, including the Fukushima Daiichi, local media reported citing energy companies.

Related Topics

Earthquake Nuclear Yamagata Fukushima Niigata Media

Recent Stories

CPEC to turn AJK into Pakistan's economic engine: ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Food Security and Research, WWF, and I ..

8 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in Arifwala

1 minute ago

Mobile X-Ray machine donated to Children's hospita ..

1 minute ago

China provides 42 mln USD grant to Rwanda for proj ..

1 minute ago

Sports bodies condole death of father of secretary ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.