Japanese Prefectures Yamagata, Niigata Suffer Partial Blackouts After Earthquake - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:00 PM
Some parts of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures suffered partial power failure on Tuesday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, the NHK broadcaster reported citing the Tohoku Electric Power
According to the broadcaster, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which was hit by the quake, has been halted.
No anomalies have been confirmed at nuclear power plants, including the Fukushima Daiichi, local media reported citing energy companies.