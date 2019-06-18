Japanese Prefectures Yamagata, Niigata Suffer Partial Blackouts After Earthquake - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Some parts of Yamagata and Niigata prefectures suffered partial power failure on Tuesday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake , the NHK broadcaster reported citing the Tohoku Electric Power.

According to the broadcaster, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, which was hit by the quake, has been halted.

No anomalies have been confirmed at nuclear power plants, including the Fukushima Daiichi, local media reported citing energy companies.