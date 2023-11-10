Open Menu

Japanese Priest Counsels Elderly Scam Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Japanese priest counsels elderly scam victims

Narita, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) In a serene temple in the countryside near Tokyo, the sound of a priest's mobile phone breaks the silence.

On the other end of the line: a woman in her 70s who says she was swindled out of tens of millions of Yen (tens of thousands of Dollars), becoming the latest elderly victim of fraud in ageing Japan.

"The bad guy is always the scammer, not you," Eiichi Shinohara tells the woman.

"You're a kind person. Never blame yourself."

The 78-year-old grew up surrounded by monks, studied Buddhism at university and travelled abroad to Cambodia to work in a refugee camp before finally returning home to lead the temple in Narita, in Japan's Chiba region.

Now, he coordinates a network of about 50 fellow Buddhist monks who offer counselling to those who have fallen into deep despair, including after being scammed.

Few realise "how devastating a toll fraud takes on its victims and that it can even drive them into suicide", Shinohara told AFP.

"I would say it's tantamount to murder," he said.

Related Topics

Murder Mobile Suicide Tokyo Lead Temple Japan Cambodia Women Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

12 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

12 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

12 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

12 hours ago
Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

12 hours ago
 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated ..

146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated across country

12 hours ago
 Man shot dead in Multan

Man shot dead in Multan

12 hours ago
 Iqbal played vital role in gaining Independence co ..

Iqbal played vital role in gaining Independence country: DC Miran

12 hours ago
 AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversar ..

AJK celebrates Allama Iqbal 146th birth anniversary with zeal, fervor

12 hours ago
 Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & ..

Workshop on “Understanding Research Philosophy & Methodology” held at UoT

12 hours ago

More Stories From World