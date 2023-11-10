Japanese priest counsels elderly scam victims

Narita, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) In a serene temple in the countryside near Tokyo, the sound of a priest's mobile phone breaks the silence.

On the other end of the line: a woman in her 70s who says she was swindled out of tens of millions of Yen (tens of thousands of Dollars), becoming the latest elderly victim of fraud in ageing Japan.

"The bad guy is always the scammer, not you," Eiichi Shinohara tells the woman.

"You're a kind person. Never blame yourself."

The 78-year-old grew up surrounded by monks, studied Buddhism at university and travelled abroad to Cambodia to work in a refugee camp before finally returning home to lead the temple in Narita, in Japan's Chiba region.

Now, he coordinates a network of about 50 fellow Buddhist monks who offer counselling to those who have fallen into deep despair, including after being scammed.

Few realise "how devastating a toll fraud takes on its victims and that it can even drive them into suicide", Shinohara told AFP.

"I would say it's tantamount to murder," he said.