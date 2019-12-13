Japanese Prime Minister Abe Delays India Visit Amid Citizenship Law Unrest - New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister has postponed a trip to India amid ongoing unrest in the region where he was set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

According to Japanese new agency Jiji Press, Abe was scheduled Sunday through Tuesday to visit the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati which has been engulfed in demonstration against the recently passed citizenship bill.

"With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," Raveesh Kumar, a spokesman of India's Ministry of External Affairs, wrote on his Twitter account.

India parliament this week quickly approved citizenship law amendments which allowed to grant citizenship to religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis, facing persecution in neighboring states. Opponents see the bill as discriminatory, calling it a fresh attempt to sideline the nearly 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

Guwahati, the largest city in majority Muslim Assam region has been the epicenter of demonstrations. According to the latest data, three protesters have been killed during the protests. Curfew was imposed in Guwahati, internet access was limited, and the country's authorities introduced additional police and army units into the state.